Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Lashes Out At Asim Riaz For Ill-Treating His Wife Shefali Jariwala

Television actor Parag Tyagi has lashed out at “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Asim Riaz for misbehaving with his wife Shefali Jariwala in the controversial reality show.

The show is currently seeing a “family week”, with relatives of the housemates dropping in to visit them.

Along with other relatives who visit the “Bigg Boss” house, Parag will be seen greeting all the contestants. Apart from wife Shefali, he also looks forward to meeting Paras Chhabra, who is apparently like his younger brother.

However, the drama in store is waiting to be unleashed when Parag and Asim come face to face.

After spending time with Shefali and also giving her a foot massage, Parag will tell his wife to play more aggressively on the show, according to bollywoodlife.com.

He reminds her she is a “Gundi” (goon) and should show her “gundapan” (goonish behaviour).

Parag says this in the context of the way Asim behaved with her. Over the past weeks, Shefali and Asim have far from shared a cordial rapport inside the house. Recently, when Asim was cooking and Shefali said she would like some rotis, he tersely wondered how could he expecte him to make rotis for her when they hardly ever spoke properly.

During his visit, Parag will be seen telling Asim that he has been with Shefali for a decade now, and that he cannot hear junk about his wife.

He would be seen telling Asim: “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?”

Shefali, Himanshi and Asim were earlier extremely close in the show. After Himanshi’s eviction, Shefali and Asim’s friendship turned sour.

