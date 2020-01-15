Bigg Boss 13: BREAKING! Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai & Shehnaaz Gill Are The Top 4 Finalists Of This Season?

As Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end, we are seeing a lot of revelations made by the contestants. The grand finale is next week and reportedly Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are the top 4 finalists of this season’s show.

With continuous twists this season, the TRP of the channel has been touching the sky. From physical fights to dragging families and parents in the game, the contestants haven’t spared a single detail this season.

Well, according to a Khabri on Instagram, the top 4 finalists for the season 13 of Bigg Boss has been revealed. Sidharth and Asim have a massive fan following on social media and every alternate day, we see their fans trending them on Twitter.

Check out the post here:

Earlier today, reports of Bigg Boss getting an extension have been doing rounds on social media as well. Although there’s no official announcement by the channel but the fans are totally expecting the extension.

Well, if this is true; we would congratulate these 4 players and may the best man/woman win!

