Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans on Monday morning with a picture featuring his toddler niece and revealed how much effort it took to befriend her.

Vicky posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen holding the kid and kissing her hand. The actor is wearing a chequered shirt and sporting a rugged look.

“Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy,” he wrote as caption.

On the professional front, Vicky, whose defining role was in the 2019 war drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, has his diary full.

Vicky’s upcoming films are “Sardar Udham Singh”, “Takht”, “Sam Bahadur”, “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Mr Lele”.

Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Saturday and shared a memory of his first audition.

The actor shared an old picture on Instagram Stories of his first audition as an actor held on July 10, 2012. The actor expressed gratefulness for his journey in the film industry.

“Today. 9 years back. Shukr,” he wrote.

In the picture, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Vicky Kaushal’s first leading role was in Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed and much-feted film “Masaan” in 2015. Later, he rose to prominence with roles in films like “Raazi”, “Sanju”, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Lust Stories” and “Manmarziyaan”.

His defining role was in the 2019 war drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, for which he won the National Award as Best Actor.

