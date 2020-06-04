Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif To Grace Koffee With Karan Season 7 Couch Together, Confirms Karan Johar!

Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan is a guilty pleasure for almost all of us. What if we tell you the filmmaker is planning to bring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on that couch? It isn’t us speculating, but you favourite host confirming. Read on.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their alleged relationship since quite some time now. Their frequent outings, attending parties together and social media banter added fuel to the goss. What we here now is, Bollywood’s gossip bank, Karan Johar is planning to bring them together on the Koffee couch.

Karan Johar did a live session with his friend and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Amid many other topics the two discussed, Anaita asked him which couple he plans to invite on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Karan said, “Vicky and Katrina right, there’s so much conjecture about that.” Anaita cut him and said, “yeah, they would look so good together.”

Though she was quick to clarify that they would look together on the couch, the fans watching could not resist grabbing the hint. In no time, the comments were flooding in to make that happen. We hope it does soon!

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a good line up including Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Sooryavanshi, Phone Booth and the superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

