Amitabh Bachchan VS Shatrughan Sinha - When 'Shotgun' Made Shocking REVELATION On Big B: "He Kept Beating Me Until..."- CELEBRITY RIVALS #15

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha are two of the biggest names of Bollywood industry. Two have been spotted having a gala time at various public appearances but surprisingly at some point of time, the duo shared a bitter friendship.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha were at the peak of their careers at the same point in time. The duo acted in many films together including Kaala Patthar, Dostana and Parwana to name a few. But with their on-screen friendship, they were also known for their rivalries amongst themselves.

Shatrughan Sinha revealed many rivalries in his autobiography including Amitabh Bachchan’s. The Khudgarz actor mentioned one such incident in his book and wrote, “During a fight sequence in Kaala Patthar, the scene was changed to Amitabh beating the hell out of me. He kept beating me until Shashi Kapoor separated us.”

Shocking, isn’t it?

It’s just hard to believe that something like this could ever happen between two legendary actors. Meanwhile, their kids Sonakshi Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan are good friends and have often tried to bring back their respective fathers together.

Shatrughan also made a big revelation once and said that he was dropped out of films because of Amitabh. “People say that Amitabh and I made a dynamic pair on screen but he did not wish to work with me, if he felt that in Naseeb, Shaan, Dostana or Kaala Patthar Shatrughan Sinha bhari pad gaya (having Sinha around worked against him), it didn’t affect me. There were so many films that I dropped out of and returned the signing amount. There was a film called Patthar Ke Log – one of Prakash Mehra’s – written by Salim-Javed…so many films that I gave up without a backward glance because of Amitabh Bachchan.”

Now, that’s a bold statement to make.

