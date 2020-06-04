WHAT! #Prabhas22 To Be Helmed By KGF Filmmaker Prashanth Neel?

Today on the occasion of KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s 40th birthday, fans have been trending #HBDPrashanthNeel on Twitter. The interesting thing is, apart from that also trending is #Prabhas22. Following some speculations about Tollywood superstar Prabhas and Prashanth Neel coming together for a project, fans of the Baahubali actor have left no stone unturned since last evening to trend #Prabhas22.

Though nothing yet has been officially confirmed, Prabhas fans just can’t keep calm, as they have taken Twitter by storm and are keenly awaiting an announcement regarding #Prabhas22 from Prashant Neel on his birthday.

Prabhas – @sujeethsign (Completed) – #Saaho ☑️ Prabhas –@director_radhaa ( Process) – #Prabhas20 ⌛ Prabhas – NagAshwin ( Soon )⏳ Next – #Prabhas22 Indulo Ey Movie Aina #Prabhas Ane Brand Name Tho Aadudi. Meeru Minimum Content Movie Isthe Chalu Collection Aina Chuskuntad 📌. pic.twitter.com/gKBa2bO0mq — _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_07_) June 4, 2020

It seems very unlikely for Prabhas to sign yet another project when he already has two big-budget films under his belt including, filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar’s #Prabhas20. And Mahanati filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s #Prabhas21.

Also talking about Prashanth Neel, the filmmaker is super busy these days following post production of the much-awaited KGF:Chapter2. The Yash starrer is one of the biggest releases of the year in the Indian film industry.

80% shoot of the film has been completed, the remaining portions are expected to be wrapped in the coming days. The Yash starrer is slated to release on 23rd October.

Reportedly, after KGF:Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel will also be helming Telugu superstar Jr NTR in his next. However, an official confirmation is yet to be announced.

