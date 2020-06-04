JusticeForChutki: Upset Fans Call Out Makers For Chhota Bheem Marrying Indumati & Not Chutki

Indian popular cartoon Chhota Bheem has been favourite amongst fans for years now. But seems like Bheem has called in for some trouble, as he got married to Rajkumari Indumati. Fans on Twitter have started trending #JusticeForChutki, as they feel Bheem ditched Chutki and that is not right.

Chhota Bheem and Chutki have been together since the very inception of the show. Be it their banter in Dholakpur, or the several adventures they went on, Chutki supported Bheem in all ways possible. This in itself had fans rooting for the two to end up together.

But fans were left shocked when it was revealed that Chhota Bheem took the nuptial plunge with Rajkumari Indumati. Indumati for the unversed in Raja Indraverma’s only daughter.

Now, as the upset fans have called out the show for the uncalled twist, #JusticeForChutki is trending. Many expressed that Chutki deserved love and affection. She supported Chhota Bheem in all his decisions.

A user wrote, “Idk who will believe but I always noticed that indumati was always insecure of chutki when she used to be with bheem & used to flaunt that flower on her ponytail dumbly! Chutki was 100 times better than that control freak dumb-looking indumati!”

Another wrote, “Bheem played with chutki’s emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end. What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money? #JusticeForChutki”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Idk who will believe but I always noticed that indumati was always insecure of chutki when she used to be with bheem & used to flaunt that flower on her ponytail dumbly! Chutki was 100 times better than that control freak dumb looking indumati!#MyPOV#JusticeForChutki#Chutki pic.twitter.com/1yfUn33Y38 — Team Rashami Desai (@PsychologistAsd) June 3, 2020

fuck bheem i think both of them should date each other because bheem ain't shit #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/iQWq5ZiQY4 — fiya⁷ | bIm (@jimidosa) June 3, 2020

Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end. What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money?#JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XnX4KEn5Ys — Team Rashami Desai (@PsychologistAsd) June 3, 2020

Maari gayi hai bheem ki mati

Because he left chutki for indumati, Darwaze pe lagana chahiye lock and key

I support our Queen Chutki Didn't expect this from you bheem

Bhul jao laddo ab khao tum sirf neem #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/o6BV0I1yTD — 𝑯𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊 𝒘𝒉𝒐?𝑺𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝑨𝒅𝒊 𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 (@screwedinsane) June 3, 2020

Indumati was a such a rich brat, she stole Bhim from chutki and acts like she has been doing justice to villagers. We want Bhim-Chutki. #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/Ga8dKx3Zp1 — RaaiChand (@2raaai) June 3, 2020

What do you feel about the Chhota Bheem row? Let us know in the comments section below.

