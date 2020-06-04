Kriti Sanon Teaching Her Mom Hip-Hop To ‘London Thumakda’ Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today!

Sisters Nupur Sanon and Kriti Sanon have been having a gala time amid the lockdown. Nupur on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her sister Kriti Sanon dance sessions at home with their mother.

In the videos, Kriti Sanon is seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a “hip hop” step on Kangana Ranaut’s song “London thumakda” from “Queen”.

“That’s how Punjabis hip hop… isn’t she the cutest,” Nupur Sanon captioned the videos.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon have found a lot of time to bond during the lockdown. From cooking to baking and cleaning, the Sanon sisters have been seen doing a lot of chores together.

Nupur even turned barber for Kriti and gave her a hair trim.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently revealed her that she is missing performing on stage. Sharing a video of her performing on Kajra re, she wrote, “Miss performing on stage.. the energy, the music, the adrenaline, the coordination and the in-between hooting by the super energetic dancers that instantly pumps you up.”

On the work front, Nupur will be seen in the sequel of popular song “Filhall”. Kriti has films like “Mimi” and “Bachchan Pandey” in her kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!