Vicky Kaushal Is Putting Lockdown To The Best Use By Spending Time With His ‘Maa’, Shares Adorable Pic With Fans

Coronavirus Pandemic has stopped the world and a lot of things, functions and operations have gone haywire. The daily routine has been disrupted but one thing it has done right is that it has brought families together and has given them a lot of time to spend together. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest example if we talk about people who are making the best out of this time.

The handsome and talented actor recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with his mom. In the picture, we can see the two sharing a heartfelt conversation sitting in the gallery while the sun shines on both of them.

Vicky captioned the post in Hindi and it reads as, “Maaye ni meriye”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship which was a fair performer at the Box Office. The young star has given some big hits in the past like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi (along with Alia Bhatt) and Sanju (along with Ranbir Kapoor).

He will be next seen in upcoming major projects like Sardar Udham Singh & Takht. While the former is a film based on the life of freedom fighter and is being directed by Shoojit Sircar, the latter is a big multisterrer period project. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!