Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture on social media flaunting beef, and his fans are naturally thrilled.

Vicky shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen sitting in the gym on a bench, flexing his muscles

“I know that we can do better. I know we better as one. I know that we could do better. Without evil on our tongue!” Vicky Kaushal wrote alongside the image.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

A while ago, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared an adorable picture with his padosan Bella, a pet dog.

Vicky posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen holding the dog, a beagle. It seems that Vickya¿s four-legged-friend really likes him as she is seen cuddling up to the actor.

“Padosan. #Bella,” Vicky wrote alongside the image, which currently has 572K likes.

