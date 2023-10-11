Actor Varun Sharma, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Fukrey 3’, spoke about what makes his endearing character Choocha a common man’s reflection.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the latest installment in the Fukrey franchise featured Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. Read out review of it here.

Varun Sharma told IANS: “I think Choocha is a common man’s reflection because he derives happiness from the smallest of things. He just wants to be happy with his friends at that moment.”

Varun Sharma continued, “I think every individual wants to just do that. Be happy in that present moment that he or she is, and be comfortable and spread love amongst the group that one is in.”

The 33-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Fukrey. He was then seen in Dolly Ki Doli, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale, Raabta, Fukrey Returns, Khandaani Shafakhana, Chhichhore and Roohi. Varun was also seen in the web series Chutzpah and in dual roles in Rohit Shetty‘s Cirkus – also starring Ranveer Singh.

