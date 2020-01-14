Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & Team Street Dancer 3D Went Through All Of This To Shoot Guru Randhawa’s Lagdi Lahore Di

After creating a stir and breaking records with the songs like Muqabla, Garmi, and Illegal 2; Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is bringing back the groovy song – ‘Lagdi Lahore Di’ which is sung and composed by Guru Randhawa and Sachin-Jigar and is penned by Guru Randhawa and is sung by him and Tulsi Kumar. The song is choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, Rahul Shetty (RnP)

Directed by Remo D’Souza ‘Lagdi Lahore Di’ is a romantic song featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi which was shot in London in sub-zero temperatures.

“The team had permission to shoot on O2 for only six hours and the team used ropes to climb up. With two hours gone in climbing up and getting down, we had only four hours to complete our shoot. Since only a limited number of people could go, Varun and Shraddha even carried camera equipment each,” says Remo.

Varun and Nora had later proceeded to Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey and then to Dubai which was scorching at 48 degrees. Remo says, “They had to wear the same costumes as the UK shoot even though the weather changed drastically. By the time we wrapped up the song in Bollywood Park in Dubai, the entire crew had fallen sick.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Even though it’s a pure romantic dance number, it comes at a crucial point in the film and provides a twist in narrative.”

Talking about her experience recording the song, Tulsi Kumar shares, “Lahore has been treated very differently for this version in Street Dancer 3D. It’s been a blockbuster track in the past and I’m thrilled to be part of this very groovy track. I had a great time recording it with a new set of lyrics and melody introduced as the girl’s part.”

‘Lagdi Lahore Di’ is all set to release tomorrow 15th January, 2020.

‘Street Dancer 3D’ produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January 2020.’

