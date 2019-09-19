Varun Dhawan & Remo D’ Souza To Lend Support For Real Life Street Dancers Across India

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all excited for his next release, Street Dancer 3D. The actor couple of months back wrapped the dance venture and will soon be teaming up with his director Remo D’Souza for a good reason. As the actor-director duo is all set to provide a right opportunity and platform with a campaign to motivate underprivileged street dancers across India.

“The idea of this film is to connect with street performers of the country and showcase their potential to the world. We start by sharing stories of the people who are a part of our film,” said Varun in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

Varun who had overwhelming experience sharing same space with real-life street dancers in Street Dancer 3D said, “Dance and music go hand-in-hand and are one of my biggest passions. I was blown away by these dancers and I knew one film was never going to be enough to do justice to their talent. That’s why we have created this series. I know these dancers. Now, I want the entire world to know them as well.”

The ABCD 2 actor also further stated that the makers are having plans to help dancers financially by donating a portion of whatever profit Street Dancer 3D earns after its release.

Street Dancer 3D is one of the most awaited releases in Bollywood. The dance venture has gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun in lead.

The Remo D’Souza directorial also has Prabhudeva, Nora Fathei, Aparshakti Khurana along with others in major roles.

The Varun starrer is been produced by Bhushan Kumar and will hit big screen on 24th January 2020.

