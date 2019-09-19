BREAKING!! Sara Ali Khan Roped In To Play Deepika Padukone’s Character In Cocktail Sequel

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented young actresses of this generation. She is brilliant at her job and fans love her for being so natural and grounded all the time. From his airport gestures to dance rehearsals, her media acknowledgement is known to everyone in the industry. Last night, she looked like a Disney Princess at IIFA, 2019 and stole our hearts. She is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Now going by the reports, she has been roped in to play Deepika Padukone’s character from Cocktail in it’s sequel.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Sara was approached for Cocktail 2 and she has given a nod to it. The source also revealed how Dinesh Vijan likes Sara’s screen presence and said, “Sara was almost roped in for Angrezi Medium but eventually, dates didn’t work out. Dinesh Vijan really likes her screen presence and feels Sara is a brilliant performer, so he has been wanting to work with her. Now, when Maddock Films was planning to make the next instalment in the Cocktail franchise, they bounced the idea off to Sara. The actress has liked the concept of Cocktail 2 and will mostly step into Deepika Padukone’s shoes for the sequel.” This is not going to be the first time when she will be stepping in Deepika’s shoes, she has already done Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan which is a sequel of Deepika Padukone and Said Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal.

The source further added, “The modalities are being worked out currently. But Sara has given her go ahead. After Coolie No. 1, she will finish Aanand Rai’s next so her dates will be free from April next year. Along with Cocktail 2, she’s in talks for another movie that’s being directed by a filmmaker who makes rather unconventional films,”

