Deepika Padukone’s IIFA 2019 Outfit Inspired By Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Look?

Last night one of the most anticipated starry events, IIFA 2019 Awards, took place and various celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana amongst others dazzled the red carpet in their best avatars! We couldn’t get our eyes off Deepika Padukone who looked like an epitome of beauty in her purple attire, similar to that of Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look.

Just like any of her earlier appearances, DP continued the ritual as she posted multiple pictures of her look on her Instagram feed as well as the stories. She went the Kylie Jenner way as she donned a purple shimmery gown with heavy feather detailing and puffy sleeves. We completely are in awe of the long feather veil that complimented the attire and turned out to be the ultimate highlight!

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2019 look too was in purple, and super bold with a lot of feather detailing but DP has just redefined the outfit with that veil, earrings and the Indian touch.

Meanwhile, hubby Ranveer Singh continued his ritual and took our hearts when he commented ‘Baby… You’re killin me’

This is not the first time, Ranveer has shown affection towards Deepika on social media. The two are often seen posting comments on each others photograph and tagging on memes.

On the acting front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “’83“.

