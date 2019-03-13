VIDEO: Varun Dhawan Labelling Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone As ‘Adopted Parents’ Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today

Rumours have that Varun Dhawan is getting married to his longtime beau, Natasha Dalal by the end of this year. Recently during Akash Ambani’s wedding rituals in one of the videos, Varun mentioned that his parents have already given up on him and adopted Natasha. What a cute gesture though!

Here is a video that proves that Varun is adopted too, and by none other than ‘Bhavnanis’. Varun bumped into Deepika – Ranveer in London and has posted a cute Instagram story about Deepika mentioning the details of his well being.

Here is what Varun and Deepika said:

“Varun: I have just touched down in London and I’m with my adopted parents who are really taking care of me!”

“Deepika: We did. We made sure he had his dinner. We made sure he slept well and we have made sure he has had breakfast. We have made sure he went to the loo and now we are blessing him to a good shoot!”

Varun is currently shooting in London for his upcoming movie Street Dancer which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. He however then flew back to Mumbai for the teaser launch of Kalank which stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. Stay tuned for more updates!

