Varun Dhawan Bags Another Comedy After Coolie No. 1 & Street Dancer? Farhad Samji To Direct

Farhad Samji is not just a director to Varun Dhawan but also a good friend. Years ago, David Dhawan, Varun’s dad gave him his first break in the industry and since then, he has been on a roll. Farhad who is already directing Houseful 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Rana Dagubatti among others in the lead roles.

Varun has already wrapped up his Street Dancer opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles and is in talks with Farhad for his next film. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “Farhad apparently has a script almost ready for a fresh film which will be a comedy and he feels Varun will be the right fit for it. He has reportedly shared the idea with Varun but the two are yet to sit on it. Given that, Varun is extremely busy with his other two movies right now and is only concentrating on those for now, it is likely that the two will take forward the discussion once Coolie kickstarts.”

Farhad confirmed the news in an interview with an entertainment portal and told that he is in talks with Varun but there’s nothing concrete decided yet.

Varun on the other hand is really packed with his schedule and has started gearing up for Coolie No.1. Varun was last seen in Karan Johar’s periodic drama Kalank which didn’t do well at the box office. Hopefully, Street Dancer will break all the past records of the actor!

