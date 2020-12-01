Actress Vaani Kapoor has sent out an admiration post for director Abhishek Kapoor, calling him a stellar creator.

Advertisement

Vaani is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s new romantic drama “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui“, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of him working on the sets of the movie.

“Looking into the future like.. with the stellar creator,” she wrote along with an image of herself looking into the camera with Abhishek focused on directing a scene.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor has three big films coming up. She has just wrapped up “Bell Bottom” co-starring Akshay Kumar, and will also be seen in “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor, besides Abhishek Kapoor’s film.

Vaani Kapoor’s last film “War” paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan and also starred Tiger Shroff. The film emerged a blockbuster last year.

Abhishek Kapoor recently claimed that Vaani Kapoor is the only actress who has the courage and sensitivity to essay her role in his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Vaani stars as Maanvi opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and the filmmaker shared a glimpse of her look in an Instagram post. In his caption with the image of Vaani, he quoted American writer Lisa See.

“While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside’, Lisa See,” wrote Abhsihek.

“The #beautiful @vaanikapoor is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to be my #maanvi,” he added.

Must Read: Kailash Kher Opens Up On His Spiritual Song ‘Satguru Meher Kar’: “When You Truly Surrender To The Supreme…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube