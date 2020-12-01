Singer Kailash Kher has unveiled a spiritual song, and he says such songs are inbuilt channels to be one with God.

Kailash Kher says the song, titled “Satguru Meher Kar”, is a special one for him.

“When you truly surrender to the Supreme you get the real means of everything. All the doubt, confusion, toxic, worries vanish, and blissful joy remains. Spiritual music is an inbuilt channel to be one with God,” Kailash said.

“Whenever a song comes to me, I do my style of recording and put my own emotions into it. I add Kailash Kher into it and that’s what my passion is because according to me, music is not just limited to entertainment. Whatever one line will come, I will make sure it becomes the highlight,” he added.

The song has lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and music by Shameer Tandon.

Earlier in August, Kailash Kher opened up about Badshah’s fake followers controversy and said that he feels a true artiste would rather have used such a big amount for a cause like educating underprivileged children.

“We are living in a society where such disparity exists. On one hand, people have money to buy fake popularity while on the other hand there are children on the road, without food and education. Any artiste with real knowledge would have used the popularity, money and celebrity status for betterment of society. The 72 lakh rupees could have been used for the education of underprivileged children,” Kher told IANS.

