Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared the first look of his next film titled “Uunchai” on the occasion of International Friendship Day on Sunday.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie celebrates friendship. It also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. In the poster, we can see silhouettes of three men presumably Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, climbing a mountain.

The peaks covered in the snow mark the expansive background. The text on the poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Uunchai” read: “Friendship was their only motivation”.