Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared the first look of his next film titled “Uunchai” on the occasion of International Friendship Day on Sunday.
Advertisement
Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie celebrates friendship. It also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. In the poster, we can see silhouettes of three men presumably Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, climbing a mountain.
Advertisement
The peaks covered in the snow mark the expansive background. The text on the poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Uunchai” read: “Friendship was their only motivation”.
Trending
Sharing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter: “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on a journey that celebrates friendship.”
T 4369 – Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22 pic.twitter.com/rO8xLz9ALE
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2022
Produced by Rajshri Productions, “Uunchai” also stars Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.
About the senior actor’s projects in the pipeline, he has “Brahmastra”, directed by Ayan Mukerji, due for release next month. The film also stars celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, South Indian superstar Nagarjuna and actress Mouni Roy. In addition, Big B also has “Good Bye” and “Project K” with Prabhas lined up on his schedule.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan owes money to a contestant from his popular quiz-based show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ since 1970.
In the latest promo of the show, Big B was seen sitting on the hotseat to answer the questions asked by contestant Dhulichand Aggarwal, from Durg, Chhattisgarh.
He is the first contestant of the season and during a fun-filled conversation with the host, he asked him to call him ‘DC’.
Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Wants To Be In Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar’s League, Wants People To Boycott Dobaaraa Like Raksha Bandhan & Laal Singh Chaddha
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement