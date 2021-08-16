Urvashi Rautela's 2 Crore Worth Vanity Van Is A Dream House On Wheels!

Advertisement

Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela perpetually draws attention as the actress has galore talents varying from acting, dancing, and modelling. From her extravagant outfits to the most luxurious jewellery, Urvashi Rautela has left people awestruck. Urvashi Rautela, recently, took to her Instagram handle to share the photos of her home away from ‘the home’ also known as ‘the vanity van’.

Vanity vans are very valuable to actors since they spend a great deal of time in them. Urvashi recently showcased the luxurious interior and comfort of her Vanity Van on Instagram. The sprawling space of Rautela’s Vanity Van is big enough to live in and has a large bedroom, a shower with steam, a sauna and of course a kitchen. With a whole shoe closet inbuilt in her van, the actress has a collection of sneakers, stilettos, and heels. Besides the LEDs that wrap the ceiling, Urvashi has placed a massive TV in the main living room, as well as flashlights that look like strobe lights. Adding a fold-out couch to the vanity area adds to the feeling of being in your own safe and comfortable environment. When it comes to working, the actress has a workstation right next to the entrance where she checks her emails and scripts. Furthermore, In terms of its interior design, Vanity Vans are similar to homes in some ways, and Urvashi Rautela has hung up some lovely wall paintings to complete them.

To look into the little details, Urvashi Rautela has white brick walls which are extensive, along with thin golden painted walls, and as a mirror sits on its centre, it definitely is eye-catching. You can see a parrot sitting at the top left of the van due to its perfect colour contrast. An antique dining table can be found on the left, while a whimsical mini table can be seen behind it, with pillows with artistic designs woven into them. Rautela shared the pictures of her vanity van on her Instagram story in which fans went gaga over the green walls, the lovely portraits, and the little curtain that hangs over the vanity wall. The ambience of the van is simply breathtaking.

It is so conspicuous that Urvashi Rautela loves spending time in her vanity van as it provides perfect comfort and sanity to the B-town diva.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song “Doob Gaye” opposite Guru Randhawa and “Versace Baby” opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio’s web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.

