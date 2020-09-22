Urvashi Rautela: "Compassion & Fitness Will Bring Long-Term Happiness"

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says rather than be addicted to the short-term pleasures of alcohol, drugs or gambling, people should invest their time in things that bring lasting happiness.

“At times we motivate ourselves by thinking of what we want to become. At times we motivate ourselves by thinking about who we don’t ever want to be like. We are addicted to our thoughts. We cannot change anything if we cannot change our thinking. That’s why we all should be addicted to fitness,” Urvashi said.

She believes that fitness and compassion are two things that can bring long-term happiness.

“I believe compassion and fitness are among things we can practice that will bring immediate and long-term happiness to our lives. I’m not talking about the short-term gratification of pleasures like alcohol, drugs or gambling (though I’m not knocking them), but something that will bring true and lasting happiness — the kind that sticks. I swear by and believe in this Dalai Lama quote,” said Urvashi Rautela, who will soon make her Telugu debut in the film “Black Rose”.

Meanwhile, in a new mantra that seems to be fascinating her, actress Urvashi Rautela considers the idea of taking advice from strangers.

“Drop your problems, Let a stranger give you an advice,” she captioned the image, which currently has 166K likes on the photo-sharing website. Urvashi shared the note with a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a red glittery dress. She completed the look with her hair tied back, dewy make-up and pearl earrings.

Recently, Urvashi’s exercise video trended on social media. In the clip, she does pull-ups with rapper Cardi B’s number “WAP” playing in the background.

Must Read: Thappad Listed In The Company Of Oscar-RULING Parasite, Here’s How

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube