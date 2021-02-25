Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the busiest Bollywood actresses at the moment. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following of over 34 million followers on Instagram. The actress is celebrating her 27th birthday today and can you guess who she would want to invite to her birthday party? It’s none other than SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Russian President, Vladimir Putin along with Shah Rukh Khan and Zendaya.

Urvashi has turned 29 today and is massively popular among Indian audiences. From her city sightings to red carpet looks, this beauty leaves no stones unturned when it comes to fashion and style.

In a conversation with ETimes, Urvashi Rautela revealed about the birthday celebrations on the sets of Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda and the other unit members. “I also celebrated the day with my brother and dear friend Khabib Nurmagomedov; I had a great time. But it is a family ritual to celebrate with my parents, so that’s how I am going to be celebrating it,” the actress said.

When asked who would she like to invite from Hollywood and Bollywood on her birthday, Urvashi Rautela said, “If I have to invite someone it has to be Elon Musk. I have a huge crush on him, so it has to be him! The second one on the list would be Vladimir Putin. Then, from Bollywood, I would definitely invite Shah Rukh Khan, and the fourth will be Hollywood actress Zendaya.”

Urvashi Rautela was in awe of Zendaya, praised the Malcolm & Marie actress for her amazing performances and called her an ‘amazing actor’.

Talking about that one special birthday gift every year, the 29-year-old actress revealed it’s given to her by her parents and said, “I think I’m really blessed to have such great parents who are very supportive; I love them! I really don’t want any gifts from them because since childhood I never had to ask them for anything; I am just so grateful for that.”

Koimoi wishes Urvashi Rautela, a happy birthday.

