Uri: The Surgical Strike’s HD Print LEAKS & All Hail The Brain Who Invented This Idea!

Uri: The Surgical Strike released last week and like many other movies, there came a threat for this Vicky Kaushal starrer too. Many movies are out in very poor quality on the day of release but there are leaks of some movies in high quality.

When the movie was released, there were articles all over of the leak of a high-quality print of it on the various sites of torrents. But, it was a well-played trick by the team of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The team, themselves, released two prints of these ‘so-called’ high-quality torrents. One print was of around 3 gigabytes and another was of 300 megabytes. Both the prints had the same content, it was just to trick a large amount of Torrents users. The trick was: whenever someone downloaded that print the movie would start with usual media partners’ plates.

We also see characters of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam discussing the surgical strike. But as they discuss, they stand up and say how they’ve attacked with a surgical strike on the Torrents too. All this for stopping the piracy and why not?

Piracy has ruined the businesses of many and is acting like a sleeper cell in our industry. It was a much-needed thing to do & with this, they’ve sent across the message loud and clear. All hail the brain who invented this idea.

The film is based on the Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strikes inside Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in retaliation for the Uri attack.

