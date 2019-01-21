Uri: The Surgical Strike Success: Yami Gautam Is Delighted With Another 100 Crore Film In Her Kitty

Yami Gautam is surely having a fantastic start to the year. Her recent release, Uri has gone on to officially becoming and registering itself as the first blockbuster of the year. Playing the role of an intelligence officer in the film, fans have showered Yami with praises for her strong essay of the role in the film. Directed by Aditya Dhar the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is based on the real life surgical strike conducted by the Indian army in Uri, Kashmir in 2016.

Now the film has registered itself to become a massive success at the box office with audiences still pouring into the theatres to watch the film which has been praised drastically for its actors and its technical soundness. The film crossed its 100 crore mark in 10 days, which according to trade experts is the fastest in recent times for a medium budget film to cross the mark. This is Yami’s second film after Kaabil that reached the benchmark of crossing 100 crores at the box office.

Speaking about her excitement, Yami said , “Very happy with the kind of response that the film has earned and is continuing to have a great run at the box office. I’m very grateful to the team behind the film, everyone has truly worked very hard. Its amazing to have producers like Ronnie who believe in their content and invest in people like us. I’m personally excited to have such a tremendous beginning to 2019 and I am certain to keep the audiences entertained further too”.

