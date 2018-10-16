For the past few years, Akshay Kumar has not been seen in an out-and-out commercial movie that would cater to his huge and wide fan base. There was a conscious attempt to take a break from regular masala zone and shift towards content-oriented and socially relevant subjects. Hence in the last 2 or 3 years, Kumar has delivered meaningful films like ‘Airlift’, ‘Rustom’,‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Padman’ and ‘Gold’ to name a few. The effort towards image rebuilding has yielded good results although the big numbers that a superstar’s movie is expected to generate at the ticket window are missing.

But looking at the upcoming movies of Akshay, one thing is for sure that the Bollywood’s Khiladi is back with a bang to the commercial zone and the trade is expecting huge grossers from him in 2019. Here is the list of his forthcoming projects:

2.0

The sequel of‘Robot is the most expensive movie ever made in India. After many delays, it is finally going to release on November 29, 2018. Shankar’s Robot starring megastar Rajinikanth was the highest grosser when released in 2010. The presence of Rajini in the sequel will ensure that collections from South India will be record breaking. And the icing on the cake is the inclusion of Akshay Kumar in a negative role. If this movie clicks with the audience, box office records will be shattered for good.

Kesari

Based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, ‘Kesari’ will be released during the Holi week of 2019. It’s a period war drama directed by Anurag Singh highlighting the bravest battle fought by Sikhs. Earlier Ajay Devgn announced movie on the same subject as ‘Sons of Sardaar’ but that never took off. Karan Johar is presenting this magnum opus which stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar.

Good News

Akshay will be in seen in back to back Dharma Productions in 2019. ‘Good News’ is directed by debutante Raj Mehta and will release on July 19, 2019. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dijit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The multi-starrer film is based on a real-life story.

Housefull 4

The 4th instalment of one of the most successful franchises of Bollywood, ‘Housefull’, is slated to release on Diwali 2019. The series has gone bigger this time including the theme of re-incarnation with comic elements. The movie is in the news recently as director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar have been removed due to harassment allegations via #MeToo campaign. Akshay’s another favorite Farhad Samji has been onboarded to direct the remaining portion of this Nadiadwala’s production.

