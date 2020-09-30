Unlock 5 UPDATES: Cinemas To FINALLY Reopen, But There Is A Sad News For Cinegoers In Maharashtra

They have been much resistance by the government in reopening the cinema halls, schools and swimming pools since the first lockdown of coronavirus. But, it seems, they’re a set to get back on track as the ministry of home affairs have unveiled the changes of rules and regulations in Unlock 5.

Unlock 5 guidelines will be applicable from October 1st, and it states that the cinema hall will reopen with 50% of their seating capacity. Finally, the news every cine goer is waiting for.

Here are the guidelines published in Hindustan Times:

* Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

* Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

* Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

* Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

But, people of Maharashtra will have to wait for the same. In the guidelines posted by CMO Maharashtra, we see cinema halls under the prohibited category. Here are places which will still remain closed in Maharashtra in Unlock 5:

1) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 October 2020. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be

encouraged.

2) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including that in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

3) International Air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

4) Metro Rail.

5) Social /political/ Sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and

other large congregations.

Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown.(1/2)#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/0DPy32X6se — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 30, 2020

Are you satisfied with the guidelines of Unlock 5? Share your thoughts.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Not Sooryavanshi Or Radhe, But Laal Singh Chaddha Will Break Dangal’s Lifetime Record, Poll Results Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube