Tumbbad: Here Are Some Reasons That Might Tempt You To Watch This Thriller!

The visually stunning film Tumbbad has captivated the audience with its gripping storyline and thrilling experience. The trailer sets the mood right for the thrilling tale of greed mixed with a dash of horror.

Here are three reasons that make Tumbbad a must watch film this season:

1. Sohum Shah:

The versatile actor who has delivered stellar performances with varied films like Ship of Theseus, Talvar and Simran, looks immensely promising in the trailer of his upcoming Tumbbad. Perfectly slipping into the shoes of a Kokanasth Brahman set in the early 30s and 40s of Maharashtra. Making an impact with the trailer, Sohum Shah has added to the curiosity of the film.

2. Visually Stunning Experience:

The trailer of Tumbbad has created immense buzz owing to the spectacular display of emotions making the film an experience not to be missed for the big screen. Shot against the backdrop of 20s colonial Maharashtra, Tumbbad makes for a visually stunning film capturing the essence of innate Maharashtra.

3. A Surreal Experience:

Offering a perfect mix of mythology with horror, Tumbbad leaves the audience wanting for more as the trailer doesn’t reveal much, getting everyone excited. Engaging the audience with the unconventional narrative, the film offers a never seen before experience.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been receiving accolades even before the release of the film.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.