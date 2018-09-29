Rajkummar Rao’s Mom Is All Rooting For His Relation With Patralekhaa! Deets Inside

Actor Rajkummar Rao considers his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa as his best friend, and says they don’t discuss “marriage or babies”.

“Patralekhaa is my best friend – we discuss cinema, we discuss acting or travelling. We’re not discussing marriage or babies because we like the way we are,” Rajkummar said in a statement.

“When my mom first met Patralekhaa, she said that she’s going to be the last girl I’m meeting,” he added.

Rajkummar spoke about his relationship with his City Lights co-star when he appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars, presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

“I’m a hardcore romantic. My first crush was in Class 3 that apparently went on till Class 8 until she left the school,” he added.

During an appearance on TLC’s Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, Rajkummar said he is a fun-loving person.

“Mostly audience have seen me portraying serious roles in most of my movies and that’s why everyone thinks that I am like my characters too in real life. But in reality I am a fun loving person when I am around my bunch of people – friends and family,” he said.

