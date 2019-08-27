Tuesday Trivia: Did You Know Kalki Koechlin Has Roots Of ‘Steel’?

Well, there are so many facts that we do not know about Bollywood celebs we see on a daily basis on the silver screen or on our social media feeds. And here’s one such fact about Kalki Koechlin that we know for sure will surprise you!

The National Award-winning actress-screenwriter and social activist, Kalki Koechlin, has an impressive lineage. The actress who was born to French parents who settled in a small town near Ooty is the granddaughter too, Maurice Koechlin!

Maurice is no less of a hero himself for, he is the man who was the Chief Engineer for the construction of the iconic Eiffel Tower of Paris! What’s more is that he was also the Chief engineer for the Statue of Liberty project that today stands tall in Washington DC, USA!

Way to go girl!

