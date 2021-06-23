Actress Shamita Shetty uploaded a picture from her childhood days on Instagram on Tuesday, looking cute in a frock, with a message for her followers.

“Throwback. Don’t let people discourage you… Just fluff out your confidence and dance anyway,” she wrote with the image.

Shamita Shetty often entertains her fans with her content on social media, from posting reels to pictures with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Check out the post shared by Shamita Shetty below:

Shamita previously shared a stunning picture relaxing in the pool on Instagram.

The actress wore an orange cut-out monokini in the picture as she relaxed on a swan-shaped floatie.

“Wana go back!! To #nocoronatime,” the sister of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote as caption with the picture.

Shamita Shetty started her journey in Bollywood with the multi-starrer blockbuster “Mohabbatein” in 2000. She was then seen in films such as “Cash”, “Zeher”, “Fareb” and “Bewafaa” among others.

Two decades later, Shamita was seen in the web series Black Widows, which released in 2020.

