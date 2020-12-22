The Aamir Khan-film Taare Zameen Par released 13 years ago on this day. Actress Tisca Chopra, who played a pivotal role, recalls how the film started a conversation about inclusion and sensitised parents towards the uniqueness of their children.

Tisca posted behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram where she is seen with Aamir and other cast members.

“The joy of being part of a piece of storytelling that not just changed the narrative of education in the country, started a conversation about inclusion and sensitised parents toward the uniqueness of their children,” she stated.

Directed by Aamir Khan, the film revolves around an eight-year-old dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. He fails in academics and is sent to a boarding school by his father. The boy’s new art teacher suspects he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome the disability.

Tisca last month made her debut as a director with the short film Rubaru, which she has co-written with her husband, Captain Sanjay Chopra. The screenplay has been penned by Namrata Shenoy.

Actress-filmmaker Tisca Chopra on Wednesday took a sarcastic jibe at the Chinese for allegedly creating the coronavirus, which turned into a pandemic this year.

“Will 2021 be a better year? That depends on what the Chinese are eating now #JustSaying #2021,” Tisca tweeted from her verified account early on Wednesday.

In a separate tweet, the actress shared a cartoon that shows vaccines raining from the sky on common people who are waiting for it eagerly. The cartoon reads: “Welcome 2021”.

