Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff flaunts his well-chiselled body in his latest social media post.

Tiger’s new shirtless picture, where he shows off toned abs, currently has over 721K likes. Fans apart, friends and colleagues are gushing about his physique, too.

Actor Bhaktiyar Irani wrote: “Can anyone get better than this…I’m trying @tigerjackieshroff.”

Actor Sikandar Kher said: Tiger there seem to be some of those speed breakers on your stomach .. you know the ones that are there when you’re crossing a point of entry at the airport or a mall.. the ones that come in immediate succession.”

“Uff!! Popeye!!” commented actor Rahul Dev.

Singer Armaan Malik said: “I woke up and a whole new pack of abs just popped outta nowhere. No big deal.”

Tiger Shroff recently unveiled his debut song, “Unbelievable”.

The video, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Recently, introducing the song, he spoke of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger released the song and shared, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough…for me, this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn … but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

Recently, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has over 40 million followers on Instagram. The actress thanked her fans saying she is nothing without them.

To celebrate the feat, Disha shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that captures her doing squats at the gym.

“40 million got me like 60kg 10 reps, thank you my lovely fc’s for all the support and love, i’m nothing without you all,” she captioned the video.

