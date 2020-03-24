Tiger Shroff Nails The Quarantakshri Challenge; Nominates Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor & Others

The entire country is under the quarantine mode due to coronavirus pandemic and apart from creating awareness, Bollywood celebs are also giving major goals of making the most of their time. In the gist of killing time, we came across the Quarantakshri challenge which is storming the internet and now, Tiger Shroff has joined it.

We saw Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others trying their hands at singing. Speaking about Ananya, she nominated Tiger to join in the Antakshari and just a while ago, he accepted the challenge and surprised everyone with his singing skills.

He crooned Sab Tera song from his Baaghi film which gathered applauds from his fans. He further nominated Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and others.

Tiger took to Instagram, to share a video. He wrote, “#antakashri challenge accepted! @thedinomorea @ananyapanday i nominate some of the amazing actors that ive worked with, @shraddhakapoor @dishapatani @hrithikroshan @kritisanon and one of my favs, @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik this one was for u.”

Meanwhile, Tiger recently took to social media to express grief over the demise of his pet cat JD, which was with the family for the past 17 years. The actor addressed his pet as a “brother”.

“God bless you my brother. Thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much #rip,” Tiger wrote, with a photograph of JD on Instagram.

