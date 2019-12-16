Tiger Shroff Is Awestruck With 5-Year-Old Fan Singing Jai Jai Shivshankar, Responds With Heartwarming Reply

Tiger Shroff in his short span of Bollywood career, has made his place in millions of hearts. Not only his action skills, but his off-screen humble persona too is quite magnetic. Speaking about his fan following, Tiger is one of the most loved stars amongst youth as well as kids and his recent biggie War along with Hrithik Roshan, has just multiplied his fans’ count.

Recently, Tiger Shroff was struck with his 5-year-old cute female fan all the way from United states, in a video on Twitter. The video was posted by girl’s mother and we can see the cutie pie crooning Jai Jai Shivshankar song from War. She also says, “I love you Tiger Shroff”, in the video.

Overwhelmed by fan’s love, Tiger was quick enough to reply with a heart-warming reply. He wrote, “Hahah this is the best video ever pls give her all my love and and a big hug! Hope to see u soon.”

Hahah this is the best video ever pls give her all my love and and a big hug! Hope to see u soon❤️🤗 https://t.co/2WOJidA6JB — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) December 14, 2019

Cute, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, recently Tiger Shroff recreated a bit of Keanu Reeves’ iconic action of the cult Hollywood hit, The Matrix, for his upcoming Baaghi 3.

The actor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia, and he shared a video where he can be seen practicing for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in “The Matrix”.

In the video, he flaunts a toned torso in a long trenchcoat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Keanu Reeves’ trademark wardrobe in “The Matrix”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!