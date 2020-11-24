It is always a delight for the fans of Tiger Shroff to see the actor in a new project. Every time there is a new announcement, fans start jumping with joy. There is a special project from the actor in the offing, teased his mother Ayesha Shroff.

Advertisement

Tiger’s mother Ayesha took to Instagram to share a picture of the “Baaghi” actor. In the picture, the actor is seen posing in front of the camera.

Advertisement

While sharing the photograph of Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff wrote: ”Something SUPER special coming soon @tigerjackieshroff.”

Tiger Shroff also shared the image on Instagram Stories, writing: “Hello Stage…been a while.”

On the work front, he will next be seen in “Ganapath”, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021.

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will soon start working on the action drama “Baaghi 4”, as well as the sequel to his debut film, “Heropanti”.

Recently, Tiger made everyone envy with his recent vacay pictures in the Maldives. Although they did not announce it on their Instagram, it was kind of obvious that Disha Patani was with him.

So how excited are you for Tiger Shroff’s new project? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Prabhudheva Says, “It Was Never A Digital Release For Salman Khan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube