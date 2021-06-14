Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to social media on Sunday to wish his rumoured ladylove, actress Disha Patani on her 29th birthday in a special way.

Advertisement

What can be said as a visual treat to Tiger and Disha’s fans, the actor shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

Advertisement

Wishing Disha Patani on her birthday, Tiger Shroff wrote: “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani.”

Check out the post shared by Tiger Shroff below:

Even though Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating for quite some time, the two actors have refrained from speaking about their relationship status.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Disha a happy birthday.

Ayesha Shroff shared a couple of photographs of Disha, one with herself and the other one where the actress is playing with a calf.

“Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani,” Ayesha wrote.

Commenting on her post, Disha Patani replied: “Awww love you so much auntyy. You’re the best.”

On the work front, Disha features alongside Salman Khan in his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Jackie Shroff in a key role.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Exposes Fake Reports Of Charging Reducing 30 Crores From His Fees For Bell Bottom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube