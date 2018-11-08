Thugs Of Hindostan Advance Box Office Update: Suggests An Excellent Start For This Aamir Khan Starrer!

Thugs Of Hindostan Advance Box Office Update: Amidst the much-anticipation, Amitabh Bachchan – Aamir khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan has finally arrived. The movie is set to ablaze the cinema screens as the excitement is sky-high. Right from its star cast to being the widest release & hiked ticket prices, all the factors are favouring TOH to open with record numbers.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking reports on the day of the release, as it will give a much clear picture.

Mumbai:

The Thugs fever is finally taking on, in this region. Even though, the bookings are not record breaking it still ensures of excellent start for the movie. Marathi movie, Ani…Dr Kashinath Ghanekar is showing its impact on TOH to some extent. With most of the shows on fast-filling mode, an amazing start is indicated.

Delhi-NCR:

Ever since the advance booking started, the response in Delhi region is just outstanding. As the day progresses, it is expected of house full boards all over the city. The craze for the pairing of Amitabh – Aamir is so high that the tickets are selling like hot cakes.

Pune:

Although, Pune city is known for its current booking more than advance, the response is not up to the mark. With most of the shows still green, it is expected that the spot bookings to bring footfalls. Just like Mumbai, in Pune too Ani…Dr Kashinath Ghanekar is affecting the movie.

Bengaluru:

After a dull start, Bengaluru has caught the pace in advance bookings. Despite a competition from Vijay starrer Sarkar movie, almost 70% shows are in fast filling mode.

Chennai:

The advance bookings are decent for Hindi version with most of the shows in fast-filling mode and it’s been average for its Tamil version. The movie is hugely affected by Vijay’s Sarkar, which is dominating over the region.

Overall, the advance bookings are very good but not exceptional for Thugs Of Hindostan, with Mumbai & Delhi-NCR on the top amongst other regions. Being a festive release and considering the hype surrounding the movie, advance bookings to show a considerable growth towards the evening & night shows.