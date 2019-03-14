ThrowbackThursday: Seen 12-Year-Old Sara Ali Khan’s Viral ‘Adaab’ To Amitabh Bachchan Yet?

There’s no doubt that the netizens are crazy for Sara Ali Khan for her candidness! People love her for her honest and approachable attitude. There is a new video trending on social media where the ’12-year-old’ Sara has come to Kaun Banega Crorepati to support her father, Saif Ali Khan while he is playing with Preity Zinta during Salaam Namaste promotions.

The brief video begins with none other than Amitabh Bachchan asking Sara, “How are you?” To which Sara adorably replies “I am fine” and then says “Adaab” as requested by Mr. Bachchan. Sara’s expressions are a treat to the eyes and her mischievous expressions while his father is facing a difficult question is priceless!

Check out the video here:

Sara has always been very graceful on screen and 14 years later we saw the father- daughter duo on Koffee With Karan Season 6. It was Sara’s debut episode and she nailed it like no one else! Their spunky relationship hailed praises from the audiences.

Sara made her debut in Kedarnath last year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and then appeared in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, which entered 200 crore club soon after itsrelease.

