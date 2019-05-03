This Throwback Picture Of Salman Khan With Divya Dutta Is All Set To Break The Internet!

National Award winning actress Divya Dutta shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan from the past and we couldn’t stop ourselves from feeling nostalgic about the 90’s era.

She mentioned how Salman was her favourite actor since she was a kid and visited him on the set while he was filming. Following her acting passion, she did film Veergati with Salman Khan later in 1995.

She posted the picture with the caption, “Blast from t past! Summer holidays I came to see my fav @beingsalmankhan Salman Khan shoot… didn’t know that time I wud be working with him a few years later!!! P.s don’t miss t similar pose”

Divya Dutta’s recent film Music Teacher that premiered on a streaming platform a few days back, is garnering positive reviews from all around the country and her role in the film is being highly praised by netizens.

