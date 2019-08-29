This Is How Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Drew Inspiration From Real Life To Make Dream Girl

Raaj Shaandilyaa will be marking his debut as a director with Ayushmann Khurana’s Dream Girl. While the film has been gaining a lot of limelight due to its unconventional approach and ever so quirky dialogues, Raaj has finally revealed what inspired him to take up the subject and why he though Ayushmann Khurrana was the best choice for the film.

Speaking to India Today about the inspiration of the film, the writer-director said, “At the time when people were using Orkut before Facebook, one of my friends used to chat with someone. I asked him, “Ye kaun hai jisse tum itni baat karte rahte ho?” So he told me, “Ye meri dost bani hai.” I asked, “Kabhi mile ho usko?” Then he said, “I am going to meet her tomorrow.” But when he went to meet her, toh pata laga wo ladka hai. It actually happened with him. So back in 2013, when I was doing Welcome Back, my co-writer suggested the same idea to me. I started working on it in 2014. But I left it in between because I was stuck in some other work. Then in 2017, I restarted the project and eventually narrated it to Ayushmann Khurrana.”

Revealing why he feels the Vicky Donor actor just perfect for the part; Raaj said, “Ayushmann was the only choice to play this role in Dream Girl. When we were writing the script, then we had a discussion to pitch the story idea to an actor who can believe in the idea of “best of the best”. We only had Ayushmann in our mind. I messaged him and he agreed to meet us. But we both got busy for a while and then I finally went to Balaji Telefilms and narrated the story to Ekta Kapoor. She had asked me to choose my actor and I preferred Ayushmann. So, when I narrated the story to him, he agreed to be part of it within 10 minutes.”

Featuring an ensemble of actors like Ayushmann Khurana, Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Arbaaz Khan and Annu Kapoor to name a few, the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and will hit the screens on the 13th of September 2019.

