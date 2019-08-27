Dream Girl’s ‘Dhagala Lagali’ OUT! Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh & Nushrat Bharucha Gift A New Ganpati Song

After treating fans with back to back hit songs like Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Dream Girl‘, the third song ‘Dhagala Lagali’ is finally out!

The song which has been shot with Ganesh Chaturthi concept showcases an atmosphere of full of light and festival is sure to be the hit, this season. The song portrays a crackling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and also, stars Riteish Deshmukh who brings the typical Marathi feels to the song. What is more interesting is the makers have kept the Marathi feel alive in the song with Marathi lyrics. The song showcases the festive vibe and the right energy that is enough to make the fans go crazy with the dancing number.

The song is recreated by Meet Bros and sung by Mika Singh along with Jyotica Tangri.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is at the top of his career for essaying promising roles with his back to back 6 hit films, is a testimony that the actor looks for great scripts and not just at the box – office numbers. After the trailer released, revealing Ayushmann’s Character, fans went berserk by the actor’s role which also became the top trending video on youtube with over 15 million views in less than 24 hours.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on 13th September, 2019.

