Sara Ali Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan’s Parents? Too Serious, Too Soon!

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan have been grabbing eyeballs ever since the actress confessed to liking him on her debut at Koffee With Karan alongside father Saif Ali Khan. Soon the rumoured couple started working on Aaj Kal and pictures of them meeting secretly have been emerging on social media. But looks like things are getting serious now that Sara paid a visit to Kartik’s dad in the hospital where he’s been admitted.

It was recently revealed that mommy Amrita Singh is already in awe of Kartik and really adores him. Now, a source close to Bollywood Hungama is giving insight details as, “They are definitely serious about one another. Sara’s mom (Amrita Singh) really likes Kartik. Perhaps, he is Sara’s first boyfriend that her mom approves of. Kartik’s parents are conservative small-town folks, belonging to a very different culture and lifestyle from the one that Sara comes from. She has made an effort to win them over, and succeeded.”

Moreover, when asked whether a wedding may be on cards, “Sara and Karik are young. Let them have their fun. Shaadi baad mein dekha jayega (we will see about marriage later),” answered the source.

Recently, before Sara’s debut on the ramp, the duo even visited the actress’ ancestral hometown, Pataudis, and spent a quality time there. Clearly, it may be too soon, but they’re already serious!

Meanwhile, their upcoming movie, tentatively titled as Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The film is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, the 2009 romantic-comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor.

Aaj Kal is set to release in February 2020.

