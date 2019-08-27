Vijay Sethupathi To Play An Antagonist In Thalapathy Vijay’s Next?

After wrapping up his portions in Atlee Kumar’s directorial Bigil, south star Thalapathy Vijay recently signed his next #Thalapathy64 which will be helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The latest news related to #Thalapathy64 is if reports are to be believed actor Vijay Sethupathi was narrated character of the villain.

As per reports from Indiaglitz, the Karuppan star has narrated the script and the character by the director, and the former was left all impressed with the narration.

However, the actor is yet to give a nod, as he has multiple projects in his hands and will have to sort out his date issues before signing the dotted lines.

If everything falls in place then it will be no less than a treat for fans of both the superstars to watch them together on big screen.

The film is believed to be an action thriller with high octane action sequences.

#Thalapathy64 will go on floors in October and will release on big screens in mid-2020.

From film front, the Vikram Vedha star has a big release in the form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep among others in major roles.

The film is been helmed by Surender Reddy and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The magnum opus film will hit big screens on 2nd October on Occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

