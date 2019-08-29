Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan’s Freshman Year At NYU Begins With THIS Video Posted By Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter; Suhana Khan, is yet to make her big screen debut, but the young beauty already has her fan base on the social media. And giving her fans a treat was Suhana’s mother and celebrity interior designer, Gauri Khan who joined her daughter on her first day at NYU.

Gauri shared a video of Suhana that show’s her daughter walking inside the university in a pair of denim shorts and white T-shirt with a black bag. While it a proud moment for any parent to see their child studying in one of the most esteemed university, Gauri captured the vibe of Suhana’s freshman year while she was climbing a flight of stairs.

Captioning the video, Gauri wrote, “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU.” While a lot has been speculated about when and how will the daughter of Bollywood’s romance king alias Shah Rukh Khan make her Bollywood debut; Suhana’s BFF and newest star kid on the block, Ananya Panday did spill the beans!

In an earlier interview with ZOOM, Ananya had said, “Suhana’s going to NYU for studying acting and I think that’s amazing. She is such a good actor, if you’ve seen her videos online. I’ve always seen her act and loved how she is. We don’t have any serious conversations about acting. We’re like sisters so, it’s the fun and fluffy stuff. But if anyone is making a film on three best friends, please cast Suhana, Shanaya and I – maybe a Dil Chahta Hai 2.”

Daddy Shahrukh Khan too has been quoted saying, “I should not impose my ideas on them because mine are so set. Mine have now been almost fully cultivated… I am here to give my yeoman service to Indian film industry with my cultivated amazing talent. Why just duplicate it to them? Let them learn something.”

Well, we certainly are excited to see the younger generation recreate a story of friendship with a film like that. But with Suhana’s study plans her fans may have to wait a tad longer!

