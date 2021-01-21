Ahead of its launch on Netflix, The White Tiger has garnered impressive reviews from critics across the world. and is eligible for Academy Awards nominations in 14 different categories. With a predominantly Indian cast and crew, nine Indians (and all of us!) have their breath bated for an Oscar nod.

The contenders include — Mukul Deora (Best Picture), Adarsh Gourav (Best Actor in a Leading Role), Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao (Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role), Tiya Tejpal (Best Production Design), Smriti Chauhan (Best Costume Design), Nakul Kamte (Best Sound), Divine and Karan Kanchan (Best Original Song).

The international media is heavily impressed with The White Tiger. Charlotte O’Sullivan from The Evening Standard calls out this adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel as “poetic, engaging and cracking with fury”.

Robbie Collin from The Telegraph was all praise for the cast of The White Tiger. He calls Gaurav “the definition of a breakthrough performance, with a live-wire charisma that keeps you glued to Balram’s exploits, no matter how unsavoury they may get” and that Adarsh is “valuably assisted” by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.

