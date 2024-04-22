Fans of Vikrant Massey rejoice! Get ready to witness a story that will leave you shaken! The highly anticipated film The Sabarmati Report has finally unveiled its release date

The teaser for The Sabarmati Report offered a glimpse into the dark realities surrounding a fateful incident that occurred 22 years ago on the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat. With its impactful and hard-hitting visuals, the teaser sparked immense curiosity among audiences, leaving them yearning for more.

Capitalizing on the growing anticipation, the makers have announced the film’s official release date. The Sabarmati Report promises to shed light on unknown truths that have remained hidden for over two decades. While the teaser ignited excitement, the release date announcement has taken it a step further. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting the film’s trailer.

When Balaji Motion Pictures submitted their film for censor certification, they received a call advising them to change the release date due to Aachar Sanhita in India. Consequently, they have decided to release the film on 2nd August 2024. This news has increased the excitement among moviegoers, and everyone is eagerly anticipating the release of the trailer.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati Report boasts a stellar cast featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is a presentation of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and a Vikir Films Production.

Prepare to be captivated by a story that will challenge perspectives and spark conversation. The Sabarmati Report arrives in theatres on August 2nd, 2024!

