The recently released blockbuster ‘The Kerala Story’ by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been garnering love and attention from all around the globe. While the film broke several records, and has also won the hearts of the audience, many are against the plotline of the film and we have witnessed several developments around it since the time the film has been released.

In a recent occurrence, Vipul Amrutal has increased security as a threat multi-folds. A theatre franchise from Mauritius sent him an attachment containing the threat of bombs being planted at the theatre due to the playing of the movie The Kerala Story.

The letter read “Sir / Madam: Mcine will be destroyed tomorrow as we are planting some bombs in your bloody cinema, you want to see cinema, oK tomorrow you will see a very good cinema. Mark our words, Tomorrow Friday. Planting Bombs for The Kerala Story in Mcine”.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah‘s The Kerala Story has grabbed front stage since its theatrical debut. While successfully leaving an impression on the hearts of the audience, the film is also grossing well and building a name for itself on a global basis. While ‘The Kerala Story’ has crossed the 200 crore net mark at the Indian box office, the film is still reaching audiences across the country.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director, and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

