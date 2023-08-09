Om Raut’s film Adipurush, which was released in June, received massive flak for misrepresenting mythological characters from Ramayana. Many called for a ban and boycott of the film. Many also questioned for granting of a certificate for the film to release in theatres, now Vivek Agnihotri answers it.

Following the boycott calls, Allahabad High Court slammed the makers of Prabhas’ film for portraying the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman, Raavan, and Sita in a vulgar and objectionable manner. They also question the CBFC for granting a certificate for the film. This led to upcoming films like OMG 2 becoming the victim of censorship with 27 cuts and A certificate for it.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is also a member of CBFC, has said that he is absolutely against censorship, and there shouldn’t be any censorship, ban, or boycott of the film releasing in theatres or OTT. Talking to Times Now News, he said, “What is the worst thing they can show you that is not happening around you in society? If you can’t censor what is happening around you, what are you censoring – poor artists’ voices?”

Vivek Agnihotri further added, “The audience also has the right to express themselves. They can destroy the movie, they call also boycott those people forever. They can do whatever they want. Who is government to decide what is right and wrong for the country? It doesn’t happen that a person is watching a movie in a theatre and thinks, ‘Oh, I am so religiously hurt. Nobody is that religious. If somebody is saying, ‘I am so religious’, he is bullshitting. Show your religion in your action. Anybody, who goes to the theatre will believe that Prabhas is Ram. if you know he is not Ram, how can you get hurt? I find it very childish.”

“When I became part of CBFC with the only intention that slowly we take CBC to a place where there is no censorship anymore. As long as I was active in CBFC, we ensure CBFC only gives certificates and doesn’t dictate. During that tenure, you will not see any film where we said cut this or do that. We just give a certificate. I have cleared so many movies without any cuts for the simple reason because I see what is the intent of the filmmaker. If the intent of the maker is correct, then it should be allowed. Why there should be any censorship? Society will never mature if you keep censoring things. And there is no censorship on media There is no censorship on politician speeches. If there is no censorship on anything in this country why do filmmakers have to suffer with that? What kind of hypocrisy is this?” Vivek Agnihotri said.

Agnihotri is also gearing up for his next film Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15. His seven-episode series The Kashmir Files Unreported will also be released on OTT on August 11.

