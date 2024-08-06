The Collab No One Saw Coming: Salman Khan To Team Up With AP Dhillon For This Project!

Two of the biggest stars from their respective industries are coming together for a never-seen-before project! Superstar Salman Khan is teaming up with Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon for an upcoming track, marking their unexpected collaboration.

The song, ‘Old Money,’ will be released soon, featuring another superstar, Sanjay Dutt. Dhillon, known for his chartbusters like ‘Brown Munde,’ ‘Excuses,’ and ‘Insane,’ has described the upcoming track as ‘something truly special.’

Salman Khan to Feature in AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’

On August 6th, AP Dhillon shared the teaser for Old Money on his YouTube channel, which shows the singer sleeping and dreaming until he is interrupted by a friend. As the two rush outside the building, they come across Salman Khan working on a car, as the superstar seems to be their leader. The singer and the actor have a conversation about a plan, and the teaser ends with Dhillon having an evil laugh.

The full music video will be out on August 9th. Watch the footage below:

Salman also shared the clip on his Instagram account. Though the song will also feature Sanjay Dutt, the actor has not been shown in the teaser. Earlier on August 2nd, Dhillon announced the project with a motion poster featuring him and the two superstars. “I know you didn’t see this one coming…,” the singer wrote in the caption.

AP Dhillon Expresses His Gratitude to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Posting the teaser on his Instagram account, Dhillon shared that despite all the fame, success, and awards he has seen so far, he was tired of working the simple way and wanted to create something special in the form of Old Money. He thanked Salman and Sanjay for their support in his endeavour.

“I started out as an artist hoping to inspire the next generation and leave a legacy that really impacts our culture and community. Streams, awards, sold-out shows, the headlines… along the way, I learned that all of these things do nothing but inflate your ego and take away from what really matters… the music… the art!” Dhillon wrote.

“I got tired of doing things the simple way which is why I have been taking my time to create something truly special for all of you. With God’s blessings, I got 2 of the biggest icons our world has ever seen to support me in accomplishing this goal,” the 31-year-old singer added.

